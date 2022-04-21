Mid Argyll hosts Scottish MX championship

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

It’s two-wheeled motorsport all the way in Mid Argyll over the next couple of weeks.

Ahead of the return to Carnasserie Castle of the Scottish Twinshock Club event on May 1, the second round of the Scottish Motocross (ScotMX) Championships will be held this coming weekend at a fantastic track just down the road.

Achnashelloch, Kilmichael Glassary will be the host track for a weekend of top-notch racing on April 23 and 24.

Powered by main sponsor Milwaukee, the weekend will include adult and youth classes.

The event is open to competitors of all levels, and the fastest and best riders in Scotland will be there.

Volunteer marshals would be very welcome, if anyone would like to be part of the occasion.

The organisers would like to thank everyone who sponsors the event and the volunteers who help to set up the course.

A mention, too, for DA MacDonald contractors for the use of machinery to prepare the track, for which the organisers are very grateful.

Spectators are invited to enjoy what will be the first racing event at Achnashelloch since a ScotMX championship round in the summer of 2021.

An action-packed weekend of motocross racing with a great atmosphere is guaranteed.