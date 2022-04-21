Meet your council candidates – Mid Argyll ward

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Mid Argyll ward

PIC:

The Mid Argyll ward area. Image: Draqueeb/Creative Commons. no_a16WardMap01MidArgyll

Abisola Adepetun (Independent)

Vote Abisola Adepetun for outstanding quality of life in Mid Argyll.

I will:

Listen to you

Be your advocate

Make a real difference

I have BA (Hons) in Business Administration (2:1), A-levels in Economics, Business Studies and Accounting.

I will:

Champion approaches to tackle home energy, fuel, food, child and transport poverty, income inequality, deprivation and health inequalities.

Champion quality of life initiatives of individual and community with community groups, charities and enterprises.

Push for regeneration initiatives to increase inward investment.

Harness community assets and wealth to generate social and economic pathways out of poverty at individual and community level in response to individual and local needs.

Push for infrastructure investment and transport connectivity.

Help sustain small businesses.

Support tourism, marine, forestry and renewable generation.

Collaborate to enhance, restore, preserve biodiversity in circular economy approaches and restore ecosystems.

PIC:

no_a16Election_AbisolaAdepetun01

David Barton (Scottish Liberal Democrats)

As a lifelong resident of Argyll, I relish the opportunity to represent my local comunity.

We have been through a moment of unprecedented community spirit through the pandemic. The SNP doesn’t care about local issues – a point made clearer every time the Rest and be Thankful is closed.

The question for voters in this election is: Do you want to keep hold of this precious rediscovery of community? Liberal Democrats do. Because Liberal Democrats have always been about community.

PIC:

no_a16Election_DavidBarton01

Jan Brown (SNP)

I am proud to have been selected to stand for the SNP in the Mid Argyll ward where I have lived and worked for almost 30 years.

I’ve had a number of jobs from chef, bar work, shop work, to working with the council.

I will work for and with the people of Mid Argyll.

I will listen to parents, pupils and school staff to put their concerns over the proposed changes to education service to the council.

I will push for more decisions to be made locally, involving our communities more.

I will work for more investment into our roads.

I will support local businesses and help people most affected by the economic crisis we are in.

If elected I will give 100 per cent commitment and effort to everything I do to help give the people of Mid Argyll the quality of life they deserve.

PIC:

no_a16Election_JanBrown02

Andy Cameron (Independent)

I am standing as an independent candidate as I believe the views of the community should be taken straight from the community to the council without consideration of party politics.

At this level of government there is no room for party political posturing. It’s time to elect candidates to represent the community without influence or governance from a political party.

As a parent, business owner and resident of Mid Argyll, with many years working in the voluntary sector, I understand what we need support with and I have the knowledge and experience to engage with all levels of council and partner agencies to build and improve our communities.

Most party candidates will list all the wonderful things they are going to do; I simply promise to do what’s right for us.

In a local government election vote for a local, not a political party to ‘win seats and regional power’.

PIC:

no_a16Election_AndyCameron01

Garret Corner (Scottish Conservatives)

As your local candidate for the Mid Argyll ward I am, and always will be, bound to my small area of lochs and rocks and the people in it (even the dodgy ones!).

I’ve lived here for 30 years, raised a family, run a business and played rugby. If elected I will always sort out any matters brought to my attention or tell you why I can’t.

I will work with anyone or party to help the betterment of our community in Mid Argyll.

I will encourage local commerce and the infrastructure required for it to flourish, like communications, transport, and social services.

Argyll is a beautiful, special part of the world and while it undoubtedly has its issues, we should all be very proud to live here. I will work closely with all our local representatives to help local residents.

PIC:

no_a16Election_GarretCorner01

Donnie McMillan

It has been a privilege representing you as a Mid Argyll councillor for over 40 years.

I would be delighted to receive your first choice vote in the elections.

As an independent councillor you can trust me to work in the best interests of the people and communities of Mid Argyll, backed up by years of experience and a track record of bringing investment to our area.

Using my experience as area committee chair and community services committee member, I am constantly fighting to protect essential services which matter to local people, including services for our older people, facilities for our young people and investment in our roads.

Local people deserve 100 per cent effort from their councillors and I will repay your trust by continuing to meet as many people as possible and continuing to support the local groups which make such a difference to life in Mid Argyll.

PIC:

no_a16Election_DonnieMacMillan01

Douglas Philand

I have been brought up in the Mid Argyll area attending Ardrishaig Primary school and at the time Lochgilphead Secondary school.

I worked as a psychiatric nurse and latterly service manager for child and adolescent mental health services – in total 37.5 years’ service to psychiatry.

I have an awareness of local issues given my upbringing and in 2007 was humbled to be one of the three locally elected members representing the Mid Argyll ward on Argyll and Bute Council and have continued to do so until the present day.

I would deem it a great honour to be chosen by the residents of Mid Argyll to once more represent you at council.

I am dedicated, tenacious and not afraid to raise issues that constituents are concerned about and pledge to continue to do so if re-elected on May 5.

PIC:

no_a16Election_DougiePhiland01

Ross Weir

I have lived in Ardrishaig for 17 years and have a young family. I am a chief engineer in the merchant navy and a local engineering business owner.

Pressing issues locally such as the A83 Rest and Be Thankful and CalMac ferry scandals have impacted daily life in Argyll for far too long. Vast sums of money have been spent with nothing to show for it. It is time for new blood and a fresh set of eyes to look at the problems.

It is vital that we have Mid Argyll councillors who are equipped and ready to respond to the specific needs of the area in an ever-changing social and economic climate.

With a wealth of experience in shipping and a lifetime of engineering problem-solving, I am capable of making informed decisions regarding infrastructure for our community and the transport links needed to support it.

PIC:

no_a16Election_RossWeir01

* Several attempts through a number of channels were made to contact candidate Lesley Burt (Scottish Labour) without success.