Meet your council candidates – Kintyre and the Islands

Kintyre and the Islands ward

The Kintyre and the Islands ward area.

Robin Currie (Scottish Liberal Democrats)

I have been a councillor for Kintyre and the Islands since this ward was created and I continually engage with communities throughout the area by attending the eight community councils and various other groups. In the past two years because of Covid restrictions, it has been more difficult but I have continued engaging online where possible.

I have been involved with many issues important to Kintyre and the Islands and if re-elected would continue to do so and ensure that the Kintyre and the Islands voice is heard. I believe that with my experience I am the best candidate to lead on that.

I take a keen interest in the local economy and meet regularly with bodies such as the Clyde Fishermen, National Farmers Union Scotland, tourism bodies, ferry groups, housing groups etc and with my knowledge and experience, I believe that Kintyre and the Islands will benefit from me being re-elected.

Jane B Kelly (Scottish Labour Party)

I am standing for election to the council to give a stronger voice for the people of Kintyre and the Isles.

My background is in education as a teacher and a public servant in the employment services.

I believe that we need a council whose only interest is in improving the lives of constituents and that includes challenging the parliaments in both Holyrood and Westminster.

I support the Unison Scotland pledge to ensure that workers in local services are recognised for the important role they play in the local community; that they are respected by their employers and rewarded fairly for their role in society.

Rebuilding after Covid is not going to be easy, so that is why I believe a strong Scottish Labour voice at the council is vitally important in speaking for the workers of the area.

John McAlpine (Independent)

This election concerns local people and local issues and therefore party politics should play no part in your selection of candidate.

I served as an elected member from 2003-2017 as an independent voice. I worked hard to ensure the interests of my constituents were listened to and addressed. I had a proven track record of delivery.

At this election there are three opposition candidates from Islay and one from Dunoon. Previously island communities within ward two have benefited and grown as a result of island elected member representation.

Subsequently, the mainland has seen little improvement to services and businesses within ward two. In order to redress the balance, it is essential that you vote McAlpine as your number one candidate, ensuring a strong voice for the mainland.

Priorities include creating affordable housing, supporting our schools, fishing industry, fish farming, farming, aquaculture businesses and supporting our elderly population.

Dougie McFadzean (SNP)

I’m Dougie McFadzean and I’m standing for election in Kintyre and the Islands for the SNP.

I’m a retired police officer living on Islay with loads of life experience. I believe in independence, community empowerment, supporting voluntary groups and nourishing community ideas, all of which I encourage.

More land and businesses should be community owned. Affordable housing must be made available. People should be able to live at home with improved health and social care provision. For goodness’ sake, let’s get our roads and paths sorted, an issue that has been dragging on for years!

Educating our young people needs real investment and parents, teachers and students must be listened to, not dictated to.

My background isn’t in politics, but service to communities. I’m a listener, innovator and problem-solver and will work tirelessly to improve the lives of those living in, visiting or working in Argyll and Bute.

Alec McNeilly (Scottish Conservatives)

I am delighted to be standing as the Conservative and Unionist candidate in Kintyre and the Islands. An Argyllshire man through and through, I consider it a privilege to live in beautiful Argyll and Bute.

As a former council chief officer, I know at first-hand how vital good, strong and well-resourced council services are to our community. As we recover from Covid, it is even more important that we build back our services stronger and more robust than ever.

Strong investment in our roads network, reliable ferries, our schools, nurseries and our care services. Connectivity, fast speed networks are vital if we are to attract people to live and set up business here.

I understand the real need to work co-operatively within the council and with our external partners to achieve success. If elected, I will work tirelessly on your behalf and simply get on with the day job.

Alistair Redman (Independent)

I will be seeking re-election to the council as your independent candidate for the Kintyre and the Islands ward.

It is my firm belief that party politics at a local level should not be important. What is important is having a strong local councillor who will help out his constituents and work day in and day out for our local area. With your support I hope to continue to represent the Kintyre and the Islands ward.

I have spent the past five years working for every corner of our ward. I will always put my constituents first above any political party or special interest group.

I hope that you will consider giving me your first preference vote, and if you can’t do that then please consider giving me your second preference vote.

I give you my promise that if re-elected I will continue working non-stop for you and our local area.

