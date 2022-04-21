Meet new associate lead nurse, Mary-Anne Douglas

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

This month Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership will welcome Mary-Anne Douglas to her new role as Associate Lead Nurse for Care Homes.

Mary-Anne is a well-established healthcare professional in Argyll and Bute, with more than 20 years of working in a variety of nursing roles in our communities.

Originally from Oban, her previous roles included Emergency Nurse Practitioner, Senior Charge Nurse, and her most recent role as Unscheduled Care Lead.

Mary-Anne, who lives in Lochgilphead, is looking forward to starting her newly-created post this month.

This new role will involve supporting care home managers and staff development, relationship building and providing professional leadership to nursing staff within care homes. Working in collaboration with care home managers, Mary-Anne will ensure a high level of care is delivered and maintained to residents and their families.

Mary-Anne said: ‘I’m delighted to be starting a new role and looking forward to working with a wide range of residents, colleagues and partners in care homes across Argyll and Bute.’

Liz Higgins, Associate Nurse Director of Nursing for Argyll and Bute HSCP, said: ‘I would like to congratulate Mary-Anne on her new role. She brings a wealth of nursing knowledge and passion with her and I wish her every success in her new role.’