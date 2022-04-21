Fantastic Easter fun in Furnace

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Furnace village was packed with people in a celebratory mood as residents and visitors came together to enjoy the second Furnace Easter Eggstravaganza.

Business was brisk on Easter Sunday, April 17, at a wide variety of stalls, including those of local crafters – Jules Mather’s unusual and delightful pottery and delicious tablet from She Makes, She Bakes.

A huge raffle meant that many folk among the crowds left with a big smile and goodie-laden bag, while the egg painting competition kept the youngsters busy. The winning egg was painted by seven-year-old Kacey Cranston from Ardrishaig.

There was coffee and cake a-plenty and the sun shone from beginning to end.

The event raised over £800 towards the upkeep of Furnace Village Hall and an eggs-tremely good time was had by all.

There was a special Easter mystery prize for Carol Watt. no_a16FurnaceEaster03_CarolWatt

Wearing appropriate headwear for the day, Emma Irons with her impressive array of jigsaws. no_a16FurnaceEaster04_EmmaIrons

Jules Mather’s imaginative pottery, some of it Easter-themed. no_a16FurnaceEaster02_Jules

The Furnace Easter Eggstravaganza raised £800 for the village hall. no_a16FurnaceEaster05