Easter fun as Laurene joins team
An Easter event outside the MS Centre in Lochgilphead raised a fantastic £1,000 to support the important work of the charity.
Following the colourful event on April 14, MS Centre manager Karen McCurry said: ‘Thanks to all who donated raffle prizes and baking and all who came along to support us.’
It also marked the first week at the centre for Laurene Cameron.
Karen explained: ‘Laurene has joined us in the new role of Wellbeing Development Worker, funded by The Alliance and Mental Health Foundation.’