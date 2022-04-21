Dookers return with exciting young players

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Tarbert AFC will get back into action this Saturday (April 23) when they welcome an Islay select to Cil Andreis with a 2pm kick off.

This will be the first game for the boys in almost a year, having taken time out of the Scottish Amateur Football League (SAFL) this season.

The Dookers started training again two months ago under the watchful eye of Jonathan Scott, who has been supported by volunteers and former players Bill MacFarlane and Bruce MacNab.

A club spokesman said: ‘The boys have really responded well to training and have done everything asked of them during the last two months.

‘There is an exciting crop of youngsters coming through who are eager to represent their village and get back into the SAFL.

‘Youngsters like Alexander McLean, Kyle Hamlin and James Walker have embraced the training methods and they have been well supported by experienced team mates like Nikki MacDougall and Malcolm MacIver.’

As always the players will welcome the support of the public and hopefully this is the first step back to competitive football again for a village that has a proud heritage in amateur football.