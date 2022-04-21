Announcements – April 22, 2022

DEATHS

CROW – Peacefully at the Mid Argyll Hospital Lochgilphead on April 14, 2022, Henry Augustine Crow, in his 80th year, of Auchyarran, Glenburn Road, Ardrishaig. Beloved wife of Maggie. Much loved brother of Rosemary and brother-in-law of Norma. In accordance with Henry’s wishes, a private cremation will be held. Donations in memory of Henry can be made directly to Mid-Argyll Transport Volunteers or via Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors.

HALL – At Campbeltown Hospital, on April 5, 2022, James Hall (Jimmy) in his 96th year, 72 Davaar Avenue, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of Janet McArthur (Janie), loving brother of Betty and a dear friend to John Bannatyne and family.

SHARP – Alistair. After long illness, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on April 13, 2022, Alistair Gowland Sharp (Ely) in his 76th year, 84 Millknowe, Campbeltown. Loving father of George, grandfather of Heather and Robert and friend to many. Ely’s funeral will take place on Wednesday, April 27 at 2.15pm at Cardross Crematorium, thereafter there will be a gathering for Ely at the Kilbrannan Bar on Saturday, April 30 at 2pm. The family welcome all who can attend.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

MACCOLL – The family of the late Donald MacColl would like to give their heartfelt thanks to all their family and friends for all their support, cards, phone calls, flowers, visits and messages of sympathy they received following their loss. Thanks to all the team at Inveraray Surgery and the staff at Wards A and B at Lorn and Islands for their wonderful care. Thanks to D & A Munn Limited for their kindness and professionalism, Brambles for their catering and Anne’s girls for their help back at the house. Thanks to Dorothy Wallace for a beautiful, personal service and to John Hunt for playing Donald’s favourite tunes on the bagpipes. Thanks to everyone who attended the service, we can’t convey how much it meant to us to see you all there to give Donald such a wonderful send off.

WARD – The family of the late Neil Ward would like to thank all relatives, friends, neighbours and work colleagues for the many kind expressions of sympathy, phone calls, messages, cards, flowers and visits received following their recent sad loss. Special thanks to Cameron MacDonald for conducting a personal and uplifting ceremony and to Dugald McGilp for his personal words of poetry. Grateful thanks to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their professional and reassuring service; to Morna for the beautiful floral tributes and to the Cairnbaan Hotel for refreshments. We would also like to thank everyone who paid their respects in Lochgilphead and Achnabreac, especially those who travelled a great distance. Your kindness and support was greatly appreciated. The retiral collection has raised over £400 for Mid Argyll Cancer Care. Neil will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

IN MEMORIAMS

GILCHRIST – Treasured memories of Agnes Jane, who passed away April 25, 2017. A much loved mother and mother-in-law.

Always in our thoughts and forever in our hearts.

– George and Bettina.

RENNIE – In loving memory of our darling sister Mags.

Forever and always in our hearts.

– Rosemary, Dorothy and Lorraine.

ROBERTSON – In loving memory of my dad, Malcolm Roberston, died April 21, 1994.

Always in my thoughts.

– Your daughter Kelly-Anne.