A livestream 200 years in the making

In what has been described as a ‘game changer’, this year’s spectacular showcase for Scottish rural industries will be livestreamed around the globe.

Organisers of the Royal Highland Show have secured £200,000 of funding from the Scottish Government to drive this ground-breaking initiative as the event marks its 200th anniversary.

The funding will be administered by EventScotland, part of VisitScotland’s events directorate, on behalf of the Scottish Government.

The free-to-view RHS TV will see a dynamic mix of live and pre-recorded content broadcast throughout the four-day show, featuring the perfect balance of livestock judging, equestrian classes, culture, interviews, food and drink and, of course, the grand parade.

Presenting RHS TV in the mornings will be Dougie Vipond, with Sarah Mack taking the reins in the afternoons.

RHS TV will also be transmitted across the showground on giant screens, and the show will be available to watch back on the Royal Highland Show YouTube channel.

The announcement follows the success of the Royal Highland Showcase in 2021, which saw a total audience of 345,701 viewers from 97 countries watch the action online.

Bill Gray, chairman of the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS), organiser of the Royal Highland Show, said: ‘This is a hugely exciting announcement which will allow us to bring the best of food, farming, and rural Scotland to audiences across the globe.

‘The value the show brings to the economy and also to Scotland the brand is reflected in the level of support we have received from the Scottish Government, for which we are very grateful.’

He added: ‘RHS TV also presents great opportunities for sponsors and exhibitors to extend their reach beyond the 200,000 people expected to attend the event.

‘This is yet another way in which we can add value and also generate revenue which allows RHASS to fulfil its charitable activities.’

Paul Bush OBE, VisitScotland director of events, said: ‘Scotland is the perfect stage for events and the dynamic mix of live and pre-recorded content to be broadcast via RHS TV will enable audiences to connect, enjoy and share in the memorable experience that is the Royal Highland Show, one of the country’s much-loved major events.’

Supported by Royal Bank of Scotland, this year’s Royal Highland Show will take place at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston, Edinburgh, from June 23-26.

Tickets, including for car parking, must be pre-purchased online this year and no tickets will be available to buy on the gate.

Tickets are limited in number this year with sell-out days anticipated, so it is advised to purchase early.

Children aged 15 and under go free when accompanied by an adult (free ticket must also be reserved in advance).

Visit www.royalhighlandshow.org for more information.