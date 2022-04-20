Thrilling Easter fun for Badden Farm children
The early learning centre children at Badden Farm Nursery gave the Easter Bunny a very warm welcome for their annual Easter Egg Hunt.
Badden Farm Nursery manager Jean Evans said: ‘As you can tell by the happy faces, the children were thrilled by the whole adventure, especially having some chocolate eggs to take home and share with their families.
‘Our thanks to the Easter Bunny for visiting and hiding all the eggs.’