Inveraray advance to Celtic Cup quarter-finals

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Inveraray faced a potentially tricky cup tie on Saturday April 16 as they hosted Col Glen in their Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Cup quarter-final.

Col Glen travelled to the Winterton with confidence, sitting atop Mowi South Division One and undefeated so far in the league.

Inveraray, however, playing in the league above their opponents, were also unbeaten as they occupied third place in the Mowi National Division.

Predictably, Inveraray did not find it easy against the determined Cowal side.

The game started at a high tempo, with Col Glen creating chances in the opening five minutes.

Inveraray settled into the game and began to exert sustained pressure up front with the defence and midfield holding a strong line. The home side created plenty of opportunities but were unable to get past a stubborn Col Glen defence as the first half ended goalless.

Ross MacMillan starred for Inveraray in defence in the previous week’s win at Strathglass and he got Inveraray the goal they wanted – and his first for the club – a minute after half time when he finally eluded his marker to score at the front post.

Inveraray began to find space in the resilient Col Glen defence, and Fraser Watt scored in the 49th minute after controlling a pass, making room for himself and getting his shot away.

Sustained pressure saw Inveraray get another goal as a Fraser Watt shot was well saved but not dealt with. Fraser’s brother Campbell scored from the rebound on 53 minutes.

The final goal of the game came on 66 minutes when Ross MacMillan doubled his tally with a cracking strike from distance.

Inveraray will face the winner of Glasgow Mid Argyll v Oban Celtic in the semi-finals of the Glasgow Celtic Society Cup.

Looking ahead to this Saturday, April 23, Inveraray juniors host Oban Celtic at the Winterton in Mowi South Division Two.

In Lochgilphead, Kilmory play Col Glen at Macrae Park – beside the joint campus – in the first round of a new cup competition for clubs with a single team.

The matches are due to start at 2.30pm.