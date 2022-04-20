Community council seek views on plans to rejuvenate Inveraray

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Inveraray Community Council is keen to get the thoughts and opinions of residents and visitors on the key actions that need to be taken to make Inveraray a great place to live, work and visit.

They are holding a community consultation in the Church Hall on Saturday, April 23, between 11am and 4pm, when a number of thoughts and ideas will be shared for comment and information.

Inveraray Community Council has been working with a local consultancy company, DWS Associates Limited to create an Inveraray Community Plan. This document will describe the work the community wants taken forward in the coming years.

The ideas being presented at the community consultation have been shared at engagement sessions completed in late 2021, with contributions from local businesses, community groups, secondary and primary school pupils, Inveraray Castle and the wider community. The team are very conscious they need to keep the community informed and involved.

Alyssa Stewart, a member of the community council, said: ‘This is an exciting opportunity for the Inveraray community to have a say on what is most important to them. We would encourage everyone who has an interest in the future of Inveraray to attend and provide us with your thoughts.

‘We have wanted to establish a community plan for a number of years. Having a community plan will help us to prioritise our work and provide evidence to funders and stakeholders of the desires of the community.’