Planting in partnership for jubilee

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Lord-Lieutenant of Argyll and Bute Jane MacLeod was delighted to join her counterpart in Dunbartonshire recently for a Platinum Jubilee tree-planting ceremony at Lomond School in Helensburgh.

Mrs MacLeod and the Lord-Lieutenant of Dunbartonshire, Jill Young MBE, met pupils from the school’s Junior Five class, who had decided to plant a crab apple tree in the school grounds as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy programme.

After researching different types of trees alongside study of jubilees and their significance, the children chose the crab apple for its associations with love and partnership – a very fitting tribute to mark the Queen’s bond with the country.

The tree was donated by local firm Gilmour and Aitken, and the new addition has been recorded on the nationwide Queen’s Green Canopy map.

The tree is contributing to the programme’s overall aim of over a million trees planted across the country to mark the Platinum Jubilee and ensure that it has a lasting legacy with real benefits.

Mrs MacLeod said: ‘It was a privilege to visit Lomond School for their Queen’s Green Canopy tree-planting ceremony. The pupils had put a tremendous amount of thought into their planting project and have clearly enjoyed it very much.

‘We have very close links with Helensburgh and the wider Dunbartonshire communities and I am very grateful to my colleague, the Lord-Lieutenant of Dunbartonshire, for joining with me in planting the tree. I hope to return the favour and welcome her to Argyll and Bute, and look forward to many more partnership opportunities in the future.’

If you have a tree-planting project in Argyll and Bute which could contribute to the Queen’s Green Canopy, email lord-lieutenant@argyll-bute.gov.uk and the Lord-Lieutenant would be pleased to hear from you.

Visit queensgreencanopy.org for more information on the Queen’s Green Canopy.