Your Pictures – April 15, 2022
A spectacular reminder this week of the welcome but unseasonably warm, sunny spell at the end of March.
John McKellar, who was working on Jura as health, safety and services manager for MacLeod Construction Limited, explained: ‘I was travelling from Tayvallich to Craighouse on the Jura passenger ferry each day and this image was taken on the journey home on the evening of Tuesday March 29.
‘I travel to Islay and Jura regularly and have never seen it as flat calm as it was on Tuesday. It was stunning.’
