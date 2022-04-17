Letters to the editor – April 15, 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Covid appointment complaints

Sir,

After I complained about the Covid appointment letters that were recently sent out with wrong information, I received a call from NHS Highland.

They have advised that all concerned should telephone Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) on 01436 635155 (Helensburgh) to register your complaint so that it can be taken to a higher level.

You can also contact argyllandbutehscpfeedback@nhs.scot with complaints.

Hopefully everyone will have received the proper appointments by now, but I would encourage people to raise their concerns about this debacle of a system.

Betty Rhodick, Lochgilphead

Improving construction and hospitality training

Sir,

UHI Argyll is in the process of asking local industry experts how the college can support training to help develop two of the area’s key growth sectors – hospitality and construction.

We want to find out how our curriculum could better match the needs of these industries and find innovative ways of delivering training in the dispersed geography of Argyll and Bute.

The survey is part of a wider project that has received £269,856 in total from the UK Government through the UK Community Renewal Fund. The fund is administered locally by Argyll and Bute Council, as lead authority.

Market research company Ashbrook will undertake the work on behalf of the college, starting immediately and completing the work by the end of June. Ashbrook will identify participants from national databases.

Local employers should contact David Brooks – david@ashbrookresearch.co.uk if they are keen to take part.

Questionnaires will be carried out online and by phone. Ashbrook will invite some respondents to take part in more in-depth interviews.

I would urge employers to get involved in this research. We really want to hear your views, including the challenging ones. We want to help reduce the gap between the skills employers need, and the skills that future employees can offer.

Post-Covid, the focus is on helping the local economy recover, and both public and private sectors are working together to achieve this. UHI Argyll will play its part by training and maintaining a skilled workforce for the area. This project demonstrates our willingness to listen and adapt to meet industry needs.

We are delighted to be working with Ashbrook on this project, and grateful for support from UKCRF and Argyll and Bute Council.

As a busy college, it would have been impossible to do this vital piece of work in such a short space of time without the funding from UKCRF.

Contact commercial development officer Julie Millar – julie.millar@uhi.ac.uk; or Lauren McDonald, strategic projects co-ordinator – lauren.mcdonald@uhi.ac.uk for more information.

Martin Jones, principal and chief executive, UHI Argyll

Clear vision to leave no-one behind

Sir,

With the elections for Scotland’s local authorities happening on May 5, it is important to emphasise the vital role councils play in helping blind and partially-sighted people to live as independently and inclusively as possible.

People with a visual impairment are more likely to depend on services from their local council, for information that’s readily available in alternative formats, public transport that’s accessible, streets and thoroughfares that allow people to walk safely and without obstacles, education that allows every child to reach their full potential, and employment that’s informed by a better understanding of what those with sight loss can do.

Around 178,000 people are currently living with a significant degree of sight loss in Scotland, of whom over 4,000 are children and young people. Our ageing population and the increase in sight-threatening conditions such as diabetes means that inevitably this number will grow.

Let’s make one positive legacy of the upheaval we’ve all been through a resolve to make sure we re-emerge as a society in which no one is left at the margins.

Our local authorities are absolutely key to this.

James Adams, director, Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) Scotland

Time to complete the census

Sir,

People in Argyll and Bute who have not yet filled in their Scotland’s Census details are reminded it is their legal responsibility to do so and are being encouraged to get help if they need it.

Taking part in the census is a legal responsibility. The census provides vital information required to invest in and run the services we all rely on.

Those who don’t fill in the census by May 1 may face prosecution, which could lead to a criminal record and a fine.

It’s not just the public sector; charities and businesses use census data to help them make decisions. By answering questions about yourself, your home and your household you are having your say on what services are needed in your community.

I’d like to thank everyone who has filled in their census. For anyone who has yet to complete it, help and support is available on the website census.gov.scot or via a free helpline on 0800 030 8308.

Guidance is available for every question in English and 16 other languages on the website. An interpretation service covering most languages can be accessed by calling 0800 030 8333.

You can also request copies of the guidance in Braille, large print or on audio CD or USB. There are guidance videos in British Sign Language on the key pages of the website and a video relay service offered by contactscotland-bsl.org can be used by BSL users to access advice from the helpline.

Anyone who can’t complete the census on their own can ask someone they trust over 16 years old for help.

Reminder letters have been sent to every household in the country which is yet to complete the census and field staff are visiting addresses that haven’t completed their return to offer advice and support.

If you need more information visit the census website www.census.gov.scot or call the free Scotland’s Census helpline on 0800 030 8308.

Paul Lowe, National Records of Scotland chief executive