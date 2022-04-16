District news – April 15, 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Isle of Bute

A change in homeowners’ priorities following the pandemic has helped the Isle of Bute win this year’s best place to live in Scotland accolade.

The Sunday Times’ annual list is based on interviews with locals, school league tables and access to facilities, however, this year the growing trend of working from home played a crucial role in deciding the winners.

Bute made it to the top of the list published in the April 10 edition of The Sunday Times, in part due to its commutability.

The guide says: ‘Bute stands head and shoulders above all the other Scottish islands for commutability. This west-coast belter is only 90 minutes from central Glasgow.’

The Times and Sunday Times property editor Helen Davies said: ‘Ten years ago when we launched the inaugural list London’s gravitational pull was strong, the WFH (work from home) revolution had not yet reached our doorstep and high streets were stacked with chains.

‘How times have changed — and how welcome that change is means you need to visit to take into account that ‘you have to be here’ feeling. Is the pub dog-friendly, for example? Can you live car-free? What are the schools and houses like.’

The guide also prioritises community spirit and describes Bute as: ‘full of adventurous locals fizzing with ideas to make their neighbourhoods shine.’

Kilmartin

The darker side of Scotland’s ancient history is to be explored in the latest in a series of talks hosted by Kilmartin Museum.

Extensive archaeological research has suggested that communities living in early medieval Scotland experienced significant levels of violence and this will be discussed by bone analysis expert Dr Angela Boyle during the museum’s next evening talk at 7pm on Thursday April 21.

The discussion will explore a number of dramatic events that took place between 400 and 800 AD, including the end of Roman rule, the Anglian invasion and the commencement of Viking attacks.

A spokesperson for the museum said: ‘We are delighted to share details of our next talk; it’s potentially a bit gruesome and violent, but exciting and insightful.

‘Analysis of more than 300 skeletons has demonstrated a high prevalence of violence with particular concentrations on the Pictish frontier in and around the Firth of Forth.

‘This research incorporates much material which hitherto has not been examined and the work is complemented by new radiocarbon dates, isotope and a DNA analysis alongside XRF analysis of injuries.’

Anyone interested in finding out more can register to join the talk at https://www.kilmartin.org/evening-talks

Auchindrain

Volunteers are being invited to play a part in restoring a vital piece of Argyll’s history.

Staff at the Auchindrain township museum have been working to restore the structure of the only house in the community to have been inhabited by a woman living on her own.

Now Beal Poll’s house is ready to be re-thatched, a task that will require an army of volunteers to harvest heather from the surrounding area.

The museum aims to source all its building materials locally so is hoping that people will assist in collecting heather as part of a working party on Tuesday April 19.

The harvesters will assemble at 9.30am at the Auchindrain car park and walk top the hill, approximately 30 minutes along a forestry road.

A spokesperson for the museum said: ‘This is a great opportunity to contribute to the preservation of Scotland’s rich heritage and be part of a memorable experience.’

The house being renovated was lived in by the township’s ‘wise woman’, Isabella McCallum, known in Gaelic as Beal Poll (Bell who lives by the muddy place), during the late 19th century and until her death aged 93 in 1915.

Her status as a healer and skilled botanist meant that she was the only single woman in Auchindrain to live in a house on her own.

Anyone interested in sourcing heather to re-thatch Beal Poll’s house should meet at the car park, bringing waterproofs, wellies, gardening gloves, a packed lunch, and water or flask with a hot drink. Children over 10 are welcome as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

Taynuilt

Visitors and locals in Taynuilt are to have the chance of a flutter on the horses while raising money for those suffering in Ukraine.

The village hall is playing host to a race night on Friday April 22 to raise money for delivery of essential items to the people of Ukraine.

Eight races with eight horses per race will be open for bets to be placed as part of a social occasion that will include snacks and a raffle, with people being invited to bring their own bottle for drinks.

To book a table, sponsor a race or buy a horse visit Team DMD Fitness’s Facebook page.