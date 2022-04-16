Carr Gomm goes electric in Lochgilphead

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Social care charity Carr Gomm is making the move to active, sustainable travel with the purchase of electric bikes for Lochgilphead staff.

An eCargo bike trial from Argyll and the Isles Coast and Countryside Trust (ACT) and an ebike trial courtesy of the Ardrishaig Bothy allowed Carr Gomm staff to determine what worked best for them around Lochgilphead and Ardrishaig, and the Lochgilphead office has now purchased the best ebikes for their needs.

Carr Gomm learning and development manager David Halfpenny said: ‘At Carr Gomm we have been considering introducing different modes of transport for our support practitioners for a while now.

‘The pandemic meant our conversations gathered pace and led us to partnering with ACT and Cycling UK.

‘Their support and guidance have been essential to our success in adopting sustainable transport options.

‘We look forward to rolling out ebikes to our services across Argyll and Bute and beyond.’

The ACT Now project has delivered essential cycling skills to staff, demonstrated practical roadside repairs, and is developing a bicycle maintenance schedule to ensure staff can always get the best from their ebikes.

Jamie Joyce, project officer for ACT Now, said: ‘It is a great initiative, better for the health and wellbeing of staff, and with the car reduction, for the climate. Huge credit must go to Carr Gomm Lochgilphead for this pioneering work.

‘The ACT Now project priority is to ensure staff are fully empowered and enabled to cycle with the knowledge and application of road safety and the abilities to deal with road side repairs, for example.’

To find out how ACT Now can support any organisation to travel sustainably contact jamie@act-now.org.uk.

All training and support is delivered by a Cycling Scotland qualified cycle trainer and a gold standard Velotech cycle technician.

The ACT Now project is funded by the Scottish Government’s Climate Challenge Fund.