Big-hearted Red Stars bake for Ukraine

Lochgilphead’s newest football team revealed its off-field talents with a successful bake sale in aid of Ukrainian refugees.

Members of the 2011 Red Star girls’ team set up a stall outside the Lochgilphead Co-op on Saturday April 9 for a cause that has moved them all, as their coach, Fraser Knox explained: ‘The primary six and seven girls are a great team; they have loads of fun and are really enthusiastic – we are actually over-subscribed just now with 30 players on the team.

‘We have been fortunate to have been given SFA funding to set up this new, younger age group so we aren’t needing to fundraise, but the girls had heard about all the efforts locally to support Ukrainians and said they really wanted to help. It’s something they feel strongly about.’

The sale of home-baked cakes and scones raised almost £500 for the Lochgilphead and Surrounding Area Helps Ukraine appeal.

‘Everyone has been so generous,’ said 10-year-old footballer Ella Fyne at the stall on Saturday. ‘Parents and grandparents did lots of baking and so many people are buying cakes and making donations.’

The girls are also gearing up for their first football tournament and are delighted to be part of the team.

‘I started playing football at school and really liked it so I joined the Red Stars,’ 10-year-old Isabella Knox explained.

‘We are going to go to our first big tournament on June 4 at Campbeltown – I’m really looking forward to it.’