Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – April 15, 2022

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth says she is treating the Rest as one of her priorities.

Interesting.

Four years ago the Argyllshire Advertiser heard something similar directly from (then) Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity Michael Matheson, who promised that Argyll and Bute and the A83 would be at the front of the investment queue in the then-planned second Strategic Transport Projects Review (STPR2).

This document has since been published, and promises little if anything for the A83.

We’ve heard fine words over the years from a procession of transport ministers. Probably apropos nothing, none represented a west coast constituency.

Fine words, yet we remain with nets above the road, a scarred hillside and an 18th century diversion route.

Since 2007, a new bridge has been designed and built across the Forth, the Aberdeen bypass has been completed, central Scotland’s motorway system upgraded and a new bridge is planned for the Clyde.

In Ms Gilruth’s list of other priorities, one wonders how many involve 100,000 tonnes of rock and soil which could come down at any moment and sweep away anything in its path?

Someone needs to take us seriously before there is a tragedy.