Stuart and Kenny land Fishermen’s Cup
Tarbert Golf Club hosted the Fishermen’s Cup at the Glenralloch course at the head of West Loch Tarbert.
Held in dry weather, the event on Saturday April 9 saw teams of two men play a Stableford format on an alternate shots basis.
The winners, on 36 points, were Stuart McAlister and Kenny MacFarlane with Chris McArthur and Andrew Henderson next on 33. In third place were John MacNab and Peter McLean junior, scoring 29.
The ladies nine-hole Stableford was won by Frances Hardie on 19 points.
This Saturday, April 16, the gents compete in the first round of the Fyne Tankard with the April medal on Sunday for the ladies.
PIC:
Tarbert Golf Club hosted the Fishermen's Cup last weekend.