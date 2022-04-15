Kilberry Castle hotel plans unveiled

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Plans which would convert Kilberry Castle into a hotel have been unveiled.

Planning permission and listed building consent applications for the 15th century castle in south Knapdale have been submitted to Argyll and Bute Council by Matthew Jarrett of Warrington, Cheshire.

The plans include internal alterations to form bedroom suites and a spa, as well as building a replacement conservatory including a new raised terrace.

The council is expected to issue a decision by the end of May and comments can now be submitted via its online planning portal.

A statement for the applicant by Edinburgh-based planning agents GLM said: ‘Having taken the castle from 500 years in the same family and with an understanding of the weight of responsibility that comes with a building with this much heritage, we have considered the past and how that will play a part in the future.

‘Of course, the future encompasses a change of use and the installation of modern features such as running hot water and a central heating system.

‘The building has been well-designed but we know that with careful planning the building will start to breathe again. It needs care and attention and it needs to be shared with others.

‘Our initial thought was to run a wedding venue, but we soon realised this tranquil, special and secluded piece of the Scottish countryside would make the perfect place as a relaxing retreat for families, where they could get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life to enjoy their own piece of paradise.

‘When we start work, our family will be on site every day to clearly set out the importance of respecting what we already have in place.

‘We have discussed lifting floors as individual planks and numbering them, then carefully storing them whilst work is conducted, before carefully and skilfully replacing them with the same type of period fitting that would have been used when they were first laid.

‘We want to be as sympathetic as possible to the environment and the outside space too, providing our own home grown vegetables. We want to source local provisions, be that local honey or locally-grazed beef and lamb.

‘We will serve our guests in a Victorian-style orangery where many will appreciate we have taken the original and existing iron works and lantern roof opening mechanism and built a new glass orangery around the salvaged parts.

‘It is also incredibly important to us all that we forge lasting relationships with our community and surrounding neighbours and are committed to sourcing and working with local suppliers and contractors at every possible stage.’

The statement added: ‘Coupled with all of the above will be our drive and commitment to provide top level customer service to every one of our guests.

‘Kilberry Castle will be a very special destination and we hope we have repeat visitors for years to come.

‘We plan to involve our seven children and would like to think this is the start of generational ownership in the Jarrett family.’

Kilberry Castle could become ‘a relaxing retreat for families, where they could get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life to enjoy their own piece of paradise’. NO-T28_KilberryCastle21