Police report – April 15, 2022

Smashed windows

Between 5.30pm and 10.15pm on Sunday April 3, at Dunchologan, Lochgilphead, it is alleged two windows in a property were smashed with bricks. Enquiries continue.

Drink driving

On Monday April 4 at Lochnell Street, Lochgilphead, at 9.54pm, a vehicle drove off from police at speed, mounting the centre of a roundabout.

Officers suspected the driver had been drinking alcohol and the vehicle was lost for a short time. Enquiries revealed the male driver had been drinking alcohol and when he was traced he refused to identify who the driver was at the time. A 30-year-old man was charged with the offences and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Careless driving

At 9.30am on Wednesday April 6, on the A816, it is alleged a car driver observed another vehicle ahead which repeatedly braked suddenly and on occasion crossed the central line of the road near Ardfern.

When it was safe to do so, the reporter attempted to overtake this vehicle but it came across the centre line again, causing the reporter to brake suddenly and sound her horn. Eventually the reporter was able to get past. Enquiries continue.

Possession of controlled drugs

At 6.25pm on Friday April 8, it is alleged that while police were carrying out road block checks at Main Street, Inveraray, a strong smell of cannabis was detected from a vehicle which was stopped. The occupants were searched and one man was found to be in possession of controlled drugs. The man, aged 32, was charged with the offence and issued with a recorded police warning.

Police are appealing for anyone with information on the above incident to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.