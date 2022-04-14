Aray take the points at Strathglass

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Inveraray beat Strathglass 2-1 away in their Mowi National Division match on April 9.

Inveraray took the lead on 37 minutes when Campbell Watt reacted quickest to a rebound to poke the ball home from close range.

Inveraray pressed the Strathglass defence in the second half and got their reward on 51 minutes as Fraser Watt scored with a penalty.

Strathglass then enjoyed a period of pressure, twice going close within minutes, eventually getting a goal back on 71 minutes through Penri Jones.

Both teams continued to play good shinty but Inveraray stayed in front to take the points.

In Mowi South Division Two, Kilmory hauled back a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 with Ardnamurchan at MacRae Park.

Stuart MacLachlan on two minutes and Steven Gilmour’s own goal on 53 minutes gave Ardnamurchan a deserved advantage.

Goals from Alec Cunningham on 78 minutes and Jamie Baxter a couple of minutes from time ensured Kilmory got a share of the points.

Looking ahead to the weekend’s fixtures, Inveraray face a potentially tricky tie in the Celtic Cup quarter-finals versus Col Glen, while Kilmory travel across Loch Fyne to play Strachur -Dunoon in a league match.