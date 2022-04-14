Lochgilphead Bowling Club open to everyone

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Lochgilphead Bowling Club’s new season opened with an invitation to anyone interested in trying out the sport to come along and join in the fun.

Speaking at the opening day on Sunday April 10, president Mark Harkness said: ‘We will be having an open day soon when we hope to encourage people who might be new to the sport to come along and have a go.

‘We have a good turnout of members today and look forward to a good afternoon on the green followed by tea and homemade scones.’

In his welcome address to members, Mark paid tribute to long-standing club member Neil Ward who died recently.

‘Neil was a stalwart, loyal member who did so much for the club. His work around the grounds was hugely appreciated.’

A minute’s silence was held to honour Neil, as well as Alma McGuinness who also died recently.

no_a15LochgilpheadBowl01. Lochgilphead club president Mark Harkness delivers the first bowl of the season