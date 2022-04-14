Business Gateway assistance for new businesses

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Despite the challenges of the Covid pandemic, Argyll and Bute Business Gateway has supported 135 new businesses to start up over the last 12 months.

These supported start-ups have a combined projected turnover above £6 million and predict creating more than 200 jobs.

Business Gateway offers a programme of free support and resources providing business owners with relevant advice and guidance when they need it most. Confidential advice from an experienced local business adviser is available via phone or video for anyone wanting to start up a business in Argyll and Bute. Subject experts are also available for one-hour specialist advice sessions on a range of topics including digital, HR, marketing, PR, finance, exporting, importing, tendering and growth strategy.

National webinars are available covering key topics including HR; business strategy; marketing on a budget; and writing a business plan – and there are online coaching sessions with a wide range of digital guides.

Business Gateway Argyll and Bute’s team of experienced business advisers can help both existing businesses and those looking to make the move into self-employment. Anyone looking to start a business is encouraged to complete the ‘Planning to Start’ tool at bgateway.com and contact the local Business Gateway office to find out more about the help on offer.

Customer satisfaction is high, with 86 per cent of users rating themselves satisfied and 85 per cent stating the support received from Argyll and Bute Business Gateway will benefit their business.