‘Excellent’ present for MAKI Pups birthday

MAKI Pups, Mid Argyll’s first outdoor nursery, celebrated its first birthday in February.

The children’s nursery, operated by Argyll and the Isles Coast and Countryside Trust (ACT), also received confirmation of an excellent Care Inspectorate report.

Emerging from another period of lockdown on February 22, 2021, the MAKI Pups team were ready and raring to go.

Since those early days they have welcomed several families and their children to MAKI Pups and have filled the last 12 months with exploring, climbing, balancing, learning, growing, jumping, building, laughing and forming new relationships. They have said goodbye to children who moved on to primary school and welcomed new families in August 2021.

The dynamic MAKI Pups team has developed the wonderful site in the walled gardens at Kilmory and beyond, providing children with an ever-changing environment which is welcoming and where children feel safe to explore and experiment safely.

The service is going from strength to strength and will be adding an extra half day to their week from August 2022.

Another milestone for MAKI Pups was receiving its fantastic report from the Care Inspectorate.

In December, MAKI Pups had its first unannounced Care Inspectorate Inspection. Nursery manager Erin Kennedy showed the inspector around the site and explained the service provided by the outdoor nursery. The inspector met with the children and staff team and observed part of a day in the life of a MAKI Pup.

The children eagerly showed the inspector around and talked about what they liked to do and the many different places that they liked to visit in the walled gardens. They also showed the inspector their floor book which highlighted what they had been learning.

Erin had a follow up meeting with the inspector where she was asked more in-depth questions about the MAKI Pups practice and policies. She then had to submit different examples of evidence as requested.

The inspection focused on four quality indictors: quality of care and support; quality of environment; quality of staffing; and quality of management and leadership.

Erin said:’I cannot express how delighted I was to receive four awards at grade four. It is a testament to all the hard work and determination put in by the team, myself and the wider ACT family.

‘The report captures the essence of MAKI Pups and the service that we offer.

‘The part of the report that stands out in particular for me is the fantastic feedback from parents.’

One parent said: ‘MAKI Pups is a magical and extremely welcoming place and we feel very lucky to have this facility for our children who thrive there.’

Another commented: ‘The staff are all incredible, friendly, creative, and highly skilled. The activities they plan and facilitate for the children are inspiring.’

PIC:

MAKI Pups manager Erin Kennedy was delighted to receive an excellent Care Inspectorate report. 51_a48MAKIpups04

The nursery provides children with an environment where they can explore and experiment safely. 51_a48MAKIpups14