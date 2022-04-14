Funding for growth

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

For both existing and new businesses that have been trading for at least three months, grant support is available to help deliver growth ambitions.

The Argyll and Bute Business Gateway Local Growth Accelerator Programme includes a range of funding. A growth grant of between £1,000 and £5,000 can cover 50 per cent of costs for projects linked to business growth. Businesses can also access grants from £250 up to £1,500 (50 per cent of costs) to support training, accreditation or attendance at trade fairs linked to business growth.

‘I have always found the support from Business Gateway to be an immense help,’ explained Colin Potter from Architeco, an architect’s firm based in Dunoon specialising in sustainable design.

He continued: ‘Having grant support also helped to reduce the financial pressure of business growth and allowed it to happen faster.’

To check eligibility and register for the programme, visit www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/bglgap. A business adviser will work with businesses to develop a growth plan and access relevant support.

The programme, worth a total of £855,239, is funded by Argyll and Bute Council and the European Regional Development Fund under the 2014-2020 Structural Funds Programmes. The programme will close for applications at the end of October 2022 or sooner if funds are fully committed.