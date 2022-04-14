Ardrishaig Bowling and Tennis Club in mint condition for new season

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Ardrishaig Bowling and Tennis Club was in pristine condition as the first jack of the season was thrown on Saturday April 9.

Club secretary and treasurer Fiona MacLachlan delivered the first bowl on an immaculate green thanks to the efforts of green-keeper Tommy McCrae. The adjoining tennis courts were also in mint condition with new blaes, nets, fencing and new gates installed by Balfour Beatty. The clubhouse has also been furnished with a new table-tennis table.

‘I’d like to thank Tommy for his hard work,’ club president Donald MacLachlan said as he welcomed members to the start of the new season. ‘The green is looking pristine thanks to his efforts and I’m sure we’ll give it a good go today despite the cold weather.’

Donald’s welcoming remarks were followed by a minute’s silence in memory of members who had died in the last year.

Due to the Covid pandemic, the opening day was the first in three years and members were delighted to be back on the green.

‘Last year we managed just a few games in August,’ explained Fiona, ‘but it’s great to be back with an opening day and the new season to look forward to.

‘I’ve been a member here since 1974 and it would be great to have some new members join us. Anyone interested can come along on a Wednesday at 2.30pm. Everyone is welcome.

Ardrishaig Bowling Club secretary and treasurer Fiona MacLachlan throws the first jack of the season. no_a15FionaMacLachlan01

Club president Donald MacLachlan welcomed members to the opening day. no_a15DonaldmacLachlan01