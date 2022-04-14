Announcements – 15th April, 2022

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

DEATHS

MCCALLUM – Peacefully at Campbeltown Hospital, on April 9, 2022, Martha Graham Lafferty Scally (Matty) in her 86th year, 114 Ralston Road, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late James McCallum, much loved mum of Agnes and Jim, mother-in-law of Marie and the late Dave, loving granny of David, Michelle, Amy and Andrew and great granny of Olivia.

MCINTYRE – Peacefully at the Lorn and Islands Hospital, Oban, on April 4, 2022, Walter McIntyre, in his 69th year, 2 Burnside Cottages, Stewarton, Campbeltown, beloved partner of Mo, youngest son of the late Jenny and Walter, a dear brother to the late Betty and Robert, a much loved son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many.

MCINTYRE – Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on April 9, 2022, Duncan McIntyre (Tube), in his 81st year, 10 Meadowpark, Campbeltown, much loved partner of the late Elizabeth MacDonald, a loving dad to Mary, Fiona, Maxine, Archie and the late Leslie and a cherished granda and brother. Duncan’s funeral will take place on Tuesday, April 19 at 1.00 pm in the Salvation Army Citadel, Campbeltown. The cortège will leave the Citadel at 1.30 pm. We will travel up Longrow, along Aqualibrium Avenue and round the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the service at the Salvation Army Citadel, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Duncan along our route.

MCNAIR – James, Caddonfoot. Sadly, at the Margaret Kerr Unit, on Sunday April 3, 2022, Jim, dearly beloved husband of Heather, much loved dad of Hannah, dear son of Margaret and the late James McNair and brother to Jean and her husband Stuart. Jim showed strength, stoicism and a sense of humour throughout his illness and he will be sorely missed. Funeral will take place at Caddonfoot Church on Wednesday, April 20 at 12.45pm afterwards to Caddonfoot Cemetery for 1.30pm. Family flowers only, but donations if desired to the Margaret Kerr Unit in memory of Jim.

MUIR – Peacefully on April 5, 2022 after an illness borne bravely and with dignity, at home 6 Burnbank Terrace, Ardrishaig, James John Alexander Muir “Tuney” in his 67th year. Dearly beloved son of Ellen and the late Ian Muir. Much loved brother of Angela and Maurice. Brother-in-law of Kenny and Sandra. Dear uncle to Kerr, nephew to Heather and cousin to Lyn, Leanne and James. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. A graveside service was held at Achnabreac Cemetery on Monday, April 11, 2022. sadly missed.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

MCFADZEAN – Dick and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, condolence gifts, flowers, cards, phone calls and visits received following the sad loss of Emily. Special thanks to the occupational therapy and district nursing teams for their dedicated care of Emily in her final few days. Our thanks are also extended to Chris Holden for a comforting service, to Kenneth and Rhys Blair for professional funeral arrangements and to the Argyll Hotel for excellent catering. Finally, our thanks to all who attended at the church, along the route and graveside to pay their respects to Emily. Your support is greatly appreciated. The retiral collection raised £464.00 for the Mairi Semple Fund.

IN MEMORIAMS

MCSPORRAN – In loving memory of Alastair, who died on April 17, 2012.

Those we love don’t go away

But walk beside us every day

Unseen, unheard, but always near

Still loved and missed and very dear.

– Ann and family.