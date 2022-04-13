And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Police Scotland is supporting Take Five to Stop Fraud with its campaign ‘The Art of Impersonation’.

Several recent reports from Argyll and Bute residents suggest a common scam involves a call from someone pretending to be from your bank.

Criminals are experts at impersonating people and organisations we trust, such as the police, your bank, a delivery or utility company, friends and family, communication service provider or a government department such as HMRC.

They spend hours researching you for their scams, hoping you’ll let your guard down for just a moment.

There are, however, things we can do to protect ourselves.

If you receive a message from someone asking for your information or money, always remember to ‘Stop, Challenge, Protect’.

Ask yourself if the request could be a scam.

Verify the request directly on a known phone number or in person first. It may feel awkward checking with friends or family but they’ll be grateful you are helping to protect them and yourself. It’s okay to reject, refuse or ignore any requests. Only criminals will try to rush or panic you.

Your bank or the police will never ask you to transfer money to a safe account or contact you for your full PINs, passwords or passcodes.

Please report to Police Scotland directly by calling 101 or Advice Direct Scotland on 08081 646000.