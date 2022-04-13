Mid Argyll edged out in cup final thriller

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

West Youth Chairman’s Trophy final

Mid Argyll U18 19 – Kilmarnock U18 21

On Saturday March 26 a sunny Nether Largie hosted the Chairman’s west youth final under-18 rugby trophy between Mid Argyll and Kilmarnock.

With a full squad and in front of a large crowd, Mid Argyll expectations were high.

Mid Argyll started with great intensity and a fantastic run from Lochlain Ellis on the wing had the Mid Argyll team 5-0 up in under five minutes. Coll MacKay’s conversion from centre made the score 7-0.

The match settled into a fast, physical game – great for both sets of spectators.

Kilmarnock were next to score a converted try to bring the scores level.

After some great running from Lucas Gritten and Aaron MacAlister, supported by Ethan Thomas, Mid Argyll won a penalty just inside the Kilmarnock 22-metre line and kicked for goal to keep the scoreboard ticking over. Unfortunately, MacKay missed this one and the score stayed level.

Mid Argyll stepped up a gear, and took the lead again following great disruption work from the Mid Argyll back row of Gordon MacLean, Euan MacArthur and Captain Donald Self.

Mid Argyll regained the ball from a breakdown, scrum-half Callum Patterson whipped out a fast ball to Logan Allan, playing fly half and with an inside pass brought Innes Patterson into the game.

The full-back beat three Kilmarnock players to cross the line for Mid Argyll’s second try. MacKay missed this conversion and the score was now 12-7.

Mid Argyll crossed the whitewash again when Ellis once more scored on the wing, only for the referee to pull play back for a high tackle on Ellis from the Kilmarnock defender – a puzzling decision as a high tackle while scoring a try should have resulted in a penalty try.

Just before half-time, great rucking work from the Mid Argyll front row of Daniel Doherty, Robbie Herd and Richard Semple allowed Ruaridh Condie to offload the ball to MacArthur, who powered through to score his side’s third try.

A successful conversion from MacKay gave Mid Argyll a commanding 19-7 lead at the break.

The second half started as the first finished with Mid Argyll in the ascendancy – but without resulting in points, which allowed Kilmarnock back into the game.

Poor Kilmarnock discipline forced the referee to sin bin their hooker after yet another high tackle. This, however, galvanised Kilmarnock while the Mid Argyll boys seemed to relax.

Kilmarnock scored their second try followed by a great conversion to bring the score to 19-14.

Mid Argyll rallied to reach the Kilmarnock five-metre line with a lineout. A great throw in from Herd, MacLean took the ball cleanly and the ruck was formed.

The Mid Argyll pack powered over for a well-worked set piece score, only for the ref to again disallow the try to the amazement of the Mid Argyll team, indicating the ball was held up.

This seemed to suck the last bit of energy from Mid Argyll, and Kilmarnock soon scored their third try, again converted to take the lead 19-21.

Despite a late effort from Mid Argyll when all three replacements of Ayden Smith, Fionn Doherty and Ed King-Venables, were put on to the pitch, they couldn’t find a late breakthrough and the game ended with Kilmarnock as winners.

Mid Argyll’s unused sub William Wilson didn’t play due to injury.

Despite the loss, Mid Argyll played the best game of their season and applauded Kilmarnock from the pitch in true rugby fashion.

Innes Patterson was awarded man of the match, but that accolade could have gone to any number of Mid Argyll players.