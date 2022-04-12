Kilmory shinty lottery
The numbers drawn in Kilmory Camanachd Club’s lottery on Monday April 11, with a £1,300 prize up for grabs, were 2, 4 and 10.
There were no winners, so next week’s jackpot will be £1,400.
Tickets can be purchased at Danny’s ironmonger and garden centre in Lochgilphead.
You can also play online – simply go to www.clubforce.com then go to ‘find my club’ – type Kilmory & Dunadd, press search and the club logo will appear as a link.