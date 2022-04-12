Cadets receive awards from Lord Lieutenant

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Army cadets have now received their service awards and certificates from the Lord Lieutenant of Argyll and Bute following the easing of Covid restrictions.

Lord Lieutenant Jane MacLeod attended the D (Argyll) Company’s Army Proficiency Certificate training weekend at Lochgilphead Training Centre to make presentations to a number of adult volunteers and cadets.

CSM Robert Ducat of the Dunoon detachment received the Lord-Lieutenant’s cadet certificate.

Second Lieutenant Allister Kenny of Campbeltown, and Lochgilphead’s Cadet Forces Warrant Company Sergeant Major (CSMI) Frank Frew, both Cadet Force adult volunteers, were presented with the Lord Lieutenant’s Certificate for Meritorious Service.

Sergeant Major Scott Thomas, who is the Cadet administrative assistant and a permanent member of staff, received the Cadet Forces Warrant and Accumulated Campaign Service Medal 2011.

The Lord Lieutenant said: ‘Both our local cadets and adult volunteers show tremendous dedication and commitment and I was delighted to acknowledge their hard work by presenting these awards and certificates. Congratulations and well done to all involved.’

PICS:

Warrant Company Sergeant Major Frank Frew was presented with the Lord Lieutenant’s Certificate for Meritorious Service. no_a15Cadets01_CSMI_Frew

Lord Lieutenant Jane MacLeod presents Sergeant Major Scott Thomas Cadet Forces Warrant and Accumulated Campaign Service Medal. no_a15Cadets01_Thomas