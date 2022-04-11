Your Pictures – April 8, 2022
Spring is in the air, despite the lingering winter chill.
This week’s featured photo from Christine Reynolds reflects the hope and promise of the season. Taken on March 23 during a welcome warm sunny spell, it shows a peacock butterfly braving the early season for a taste of nectar.
Christine said: ‘Huge bumble bees and peacock butterflies were abundant on the pieris in our garden. On the following few days, when weather wasn’t so good, none to be seen.
‘I just wonder where they go when it’s gets colder? Answers on a postcard please!’