Letters to the editor – April 8, 2022

Bringing services closer to people

Sir,

On Monday April 4, Frazer McKechnie of Argyll Foot Clinic in Helensburgh held the first peripatetic podiatry clinic in Cairndow Village Hall.

The session was held in the National Lottery-funded Clinic Room and Argyll Foot Clinic kindly donated a professional podiatry chair.

The full day session was fully booked, with interest from residents from a wide area.

There were people who unfortunately were unable to get appointments, demonstrating the local need for this service.

Future sessions are planned with dates to be confirmed and the hall has set up a email distribution list to give early notice of clinic dates for those who have noted interest.

The establishment of this service is part of an ongoing commitment by Cairndow Hall and Recreation Committee to do what we can to support health and wellbeing. This includes ongoing work with Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership around the development of digital services and the provision of NEAR ME.

As fuel costs rise, providing services within communities is becoming increasingly important.

The clinic room is available for any practitioner interested in providing services in the community.

Email cairndowvillagehall@gmail.com for more information.

On behalf of Cairndow Hall and Recreation Committee.

Your moves can help Mary’s Meals

Sir,

I’m proud to support Mary’s Meals, a charity which feeds more than two million children in some of the world’s poorest countries every school day. With spring upon us, it’s an ideal time for readers to get active to help Mary’s Meals reach more hungry children.

The Great Kindrochit Quadrathlon is an opportunity to swim, run, kayak and cycle around Loch Tay, Perthshire. Or they could try hiking one of three routes in the Pentland Hills for the Artemis Pentland Peaks Challenge. Readers can also set their own Move for Meals challenge and jog, climb, even disco dance anywhere in the UK to raise funds.

Taking part in these events will help to support Mary’s Meals, allowing it to reach desperately hungry children with the promise of a school meal across 20 countries including Ethiopia, Haiti, South Sudan and Syria.

And with it costing just £15.90 to feed a child with Mary’s Meals for a school year, it’s easy for your moves to make a difference.

Mark Beaumont, athlete and broadcaster.

Time for action on pensioner poverty

Sir,

Urgent action is needed on pensioner poverty.

Statistics from the Scottish Government have revealed 11 per cent of pensioners were in persistent poverty after housing costs between 2016 and 2020, unchanged from the previous period.

Figures also estimate 19 per cent of those aged 55 to 64 years are also in poverty, raising concerns over the increasingly difficult position facing older people of working age and what the future looks like for them.

Last year, Age Scotland’s helpline advisors uncovered more than £560,000 in unclaimed support for callers. But the charity believes this is just the tip of the iceberg, with at least £400 million in pension credit and other benefits like council tax reduction going unclaimed by older people in Scotland each year.

There are far too many pensioners affected by poverty and it is difficult to point to any discernible actions taking place in Scotland to drive it down.

There is a deafening silence at Holyrood about this issue and a distinct lack of ideas about how to tackle it. If it is a case of relying solely on the UK Government to improve things, then it’s clear we are likely to be waiting a long time.

Looking at the huge number of working age older people also living in poverty paints a grim image of the future, so it’s vital to ensure we have a labour market that is prepared for and able to properly support older people to work for as long as they want and need to.

If older people claimed all of the social security support they are entitled to, it stands to reason huge numbers could be lifted out of poverty.

Unfortunately, we know this isn’t happening and hundreds of millions of pounds still go unclaimed every year. We must ensure older people are not facing barriers to claiming support and are able to boost their income where possible.

That’s why we’re continuing to encourage people to check in with Age Scotland’s 0800 12 44 222 helpline to see if they or older family members are entitled to social security support.

Ending pensioner poverty will not happen overnight and requires action on all fronts but, especially given the strain facing older households due to the rapidly rising cost of living, if there was ever a time for big ideas and action from the Scottish Government about how we can lift more pensioners out of poverty – it is now.

Brian Sloan, chief executive, Age Scotland.

No ifs, no ‘butts’ to smoking litter

Sir,

CalMac is urging ferry passengers to stub out smoking litter with the help of the artistic talents of Ullapool schoolgirl Megan Ross.

Posters designed by Megan are on display at ferry ports throughout the network and call on smokers to dispose of cigarette waste responsibly.

Smoking related litter – mainly cigarette butts – is the dominant type of litter recorded across the network.

It is estimated it can take 14 years for cigarette butts to degrade in the environment and plastic cigarette filters contain thousands of chemical ingredients including arsenic, lead and nicotine, all of which can leak into the marine environment. According to studies, just one cigarette butt in one litre of water is highly toxic to fish.

Please take notice of Megan’s inspirational posters and use the cigarette bins provided.

Ruth Rice, CalMac environment manager.