Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – April 8, 2022

Don’t suffer alone

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a condition suffered by many former servicemen and women, as well as those who have served in our emergency services.

PTSD is something people have to deal with whether they have support or not. In the past, support was non-existent and sufferers turned to drink, drugs or other damaging ways of numbing the pain.

Sadly, that remains the case for some, but the message from Ali Duff is that help is out there.

His moving story is by no means unique, but the crucial difference between Ali and some others is that after hitting rock bottom, he sought help.

Congratulations to him for skirling his pipes to raise cash for Poppyscotland and make the point there is no need to suffer in silence.

People with experience, understanding and wisdom are there to help.

Vital aid

Mid Argyll and Tarbert continue to demonstrate huge support and generosity towards the millions of people displaced by the horrific situation in Ukraine. We would support the calls for financial and practical help to get vital supplies out to people in desperate need.