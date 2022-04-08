Mixed Mid Argyll fortunes in Sutherland Cup

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

There was a minute’s silence ahead of the weekend shinty matches in tribute to Donald Skinner, former president and chieftain of the Camanachd Association, who died recently.

When the action got under way, Kilmory took on Glasgow Mid Argyll at Peterson Park in the city in a first-round Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup tie.

GMA’s Ross Brown netted on 17 minutes and 24 minutes, with Nick Lavin adding another on 36 minutes to make it 3-0 at half-time.

Former Oban Celtic player Mark Bain made it 4-0 on 62 minutes.

GMA were worthy winners but Kilmory can take a lot of credit for sticking at it and showing a lot of character to stay in the game after a slow start could have seen the team crumble.

It’s back to Mowi South Division Two league action this Saturday (April 9) as Kilmory host Ardnamurchan in a 2.30pm throw-up at Macrae Park.

Also in the Sutherland Cup, it was a much tighter affair at Inveraray’s Winterton as the Royal Burgh second team hosted Strachur-Dunoon.

It took extra time before Inveraray eventually edged out the visitors 3-2.

The game started evenly, with both sides fashioning chances.

Ewan Donnan found the net for the home side in the 10th minute, but Strachur-Dunoon kept at it and levelled matters in the 35th minute through Steven Turner.

Inveraray made a double change at half-time with Harry Green and Piran Cargo replaced by Craig Taylor and Allan Cameron.

Strachur-Dunoon were dealt a blow when centre man Andrew Wilson was forced off at half-time with a hamstring problem, leaving the side short of experience and numbers. They continued to compete, though, and took the lead when Graham Love shrugged off a head injury to score with a looping shot in the 70th minute.

Just four minutes later Inveraray’s young talisman Ewan Donnan scored again, sparking a period of sustained Inveraray pressure in the face of a weakened visiting centre line. A combination of errant finishing and great goalkeeping by Strachur-Dunoon’s Ross MacDonald kept Aray at bay.

As the visitors struggled with more injuries, Inveraray continued in extra time where they left off in the 90 minutes – the ball failing to stick up front for their opponents.

Yet again, though, Inveraray misses, great saves and dogged defending kept the home side out.

The first half of extra time was goalless and, with penalties looming, it was Allan MacDonald, in the 117th minute, who settled matters with an unstoppable drive at the second attempt, ending a highly enjoyable and hard-fought match which was well refereed by Des McNulty.

This Saturday Inveraray juniors host Aberdour in Mowi South Division Two, while the seniors face a long journey to Strathglass for their Mowi National Division tie.

Strachur-Dunoon are due to play Bute in in Mowi South Division Two at Strachurmore.