Non-harassment order for man after months of abuse

A 20-year-old Ardrishaig man must pay his victim £1,000 and has a non-harassment order in place after subjecting her to months of abuse.

Sheriff Patrick Hughes said the actions of Cameron Williamson towards his former partner were ‘horrible’ and ‘deeply disturbing for the person who suffered them’.

Williamson, of 2 Arran View, Kilduskland Road, was charged under the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act 2018.

He admitted when he appeared before Campbeltown Sheriff Court previously that between August 1 2020 and June 26 2021, he had engaged in a course of behaviour which was abusive of his ex-partner.

The charge said that he repeatedly seized her on the body, pushed her on the body, shouted and swore towards her, adopted an aggressive attitude and attempted to forcibly remove clothing she was wearing, seized her by the hair and pulled her around by the same; repeatedly pushed her on the body and forcibly removed her from his property in the early hours of the morning in a state of undress.

These incidents happened at Westport Beach, Kilduskland Road, the A83 at Inverneill and his home address.

He also admitted repeatedly pursuing her around the Argyll Inn in Lochgilphead, uttering offensive remarks towards her and pouring a pint of alcohol over her head.

When he first appeared before the court, Sheriff Hughes deferred passing sentence until he had received a criminal justice social work report on Williamson who was a first-time offender.

At last week’s sitting of the court, defence agent Ruben Murdanaigum said that Williamson had never been in trouble with the authorities before and the behaviour was out of character.

He said: ‘He accepts what he did was wrong and he is very remorseful. He regrets the situation and is motivated and willing to make positive changes to his lifestyle.’

Under the conditions of the order, Williamson will be under the supervision of a social worker for 12 months and must work with them to address his behaviour.

He must also carry out 180 months of unpaid work in the community within the next 12 months. Sheriff Hughes said the number of hours had been reduced because William pleaded guilty at an early stage during proceedings.

He must also pay his victim £1,000 compensation.

‘This is an alternative to custody,’ said the sheriff, telling Williamson that if he failed to complete any part of the order, he ‘can expect custody’.

Williamson was also placed under a non-harassment order for three years. He must not enter the area where his former partner lives and not contact her, or attempt to contact her in any way, in person or by any means of communication.

‘Do not even refer to her on social media,’ the sheriff warned him.