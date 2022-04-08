Call goes out for magic MOJO musicians

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Attention all musicians. The call has gone out for Argyll musicians to play the legendary live stage at the popular MOJO showcase later this year.

Now in its fifth outing, MOJO welcomes soloists and bands in all genres of music – everything from rap, grunge, folk and country to rock, pop, blues, traditional, indie and everything in-between.

This year’s MOJO celebration of original music is to be held at Craignish Village Hall on Saturday October 15.

The criteria for entry are:

You are from or have links to Argyll

You play your own original music – no covers please

You can play at least 30/40 minutes of your own material

You are aged over 16

To apply for a chance to play, send a short description of your music and a demo on this soundcloud, youtube, video, EP or similar to MOJO organisers via Facebook messenger.

Submissions close on Saturday July 30, after which five or six acts will be chosen. Previous MOJO performers can re-enter, provided it is with new material.

MOJO is a non-charitable, non-funded and not-for-profit venture. All proceeds from bar and ticket sales, once show costs have been deducted, are split evenly between all the acts.

Organiser Dan Griffiths said: ‘We’re raring to go, as ever, and following on from last year’s incredible show even under strict conditions, musicians and fans will be itching to hear even more great live local and original music.

‘It’s such an atmospheric night, you don’t want to miss playing at.’

MOJO was founded in 2017 by volunteers to get local musicians heard. They have professional sound/lighting, a superb venue, promotional aids and a bespoke licensed bar. For more information, check the MOJO ARGYLL Facebook page or contact Dan on 01880 739216.

Singer-songwriter Stephen Skinn from Lochawe village performs at MOJO 2018. 51_a43MOJO15

MOJO is back for 2022. no_a41mojo_logo02