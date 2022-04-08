Police report – April 8, 2022

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Violent conduct in Ardfern

At around 11.10pm on Friday March 18 at a pub in Ardfern, police were called to reports of a male allegedly acting in a violent manner.

A 44-year-old man was arrested and charged with two counts of assault, two counts of vandalism, one offence of assaulting a police officer, one offence of obstructing police officers, three counts of abusive behaviour – two of these were aggravated through either being racial or homophobic in nature – and one count of acting in a disorderly manner whilst intoxicated within a licenced premises.

The man was remanded in police custody to appear before the next available court.

Sheep attack

Between 2pm on Thursday March 24 and 8am on Friday March 25 at Glen Shira, Argyll Estate, Inveraray, a sheep was fatally wounded following what appears to have been a dog attack.

Careless driving

At 8.35am on Monday March 28 on the A83 south of Lochgilphead, an unmarked police car observed a black Audi A4 estate trying to overtake, resulting in the A4 heading towards them in their lane. The police car had to take action to avoid a collision.

Dangerous overtaking

At 1.40pm on Tuesday March 29, on the A83 north of Inveraray, it is alleged police observed a vehicle carry out a careless manoeuvre by attempting to overtake in the face of oncoming traffic before pulling back into lane, causing other road users to brake suddenly.

Threatening and abusive behaviour

About 1pm on Thursday March 31, at Campbeltown Road, Tarbert, a woman was crossing the road when another woman began pointing and shouting at her in a foreign language, causing her to feel threatened and scared.

Drink driving and abuse

About midnight on Thursday March 31 outside the Inveraray Inn, it is alleged an intoxicated woman was seen getting into a motor vehicle and attempting to drive, colliding with a wall.

Witnesses took the keys from her and police were contacted. The woman allegedly lied about who the driver was before failing a roadside breath test, at which point she was arrested. This woman then became verbally abusive and threatening towards officers. The woman, aged 46, was charged with the offences and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Failed roadside breath test

At 1.16am on Sunday April 3 at Croft Park, Tarbert, it is alleged a man was seen driving under the influence of alcohol. When traced by police, the man, aged 40, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested, charged and released on a police undertaking.

Driving without insurance

At 10.55pm on Thursday March 31 on the A846, Bridgend, Isle of Islay, it is alleged an uninsured driver was involved in a road accident. A man was charged with the offence.

Slapped in vehicle

At 5.10pm on Tuesday March 29 near Sunderland Farm, North Bruichladdich, Isle of Islay, it is alleged a man was assaulted in his motor vehicle when another man approached him and slapped him on the face. A 51-year-old man was charged with the offence and issued with a recorded police warning.

Police are appealing for anyone with information on any of the above incidents to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.