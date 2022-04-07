West Lochfyneside gathers to support Ukraine

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Few of us have been untouched by events in Ukraine.

We have watched in horror as frightened people – mainly women and children as the majority of men stayed behind to fight – have crossed the borders with neighbouring countries.

We watched on with increasing feelings of impotency, unable to help, while Poland and Ukraine’s neighbours bore the brunt.

It is possible refugees fleeing such horror will want community around them or near enough to access easily, not a long bus drive away. Perhaps a few will relish the peace and quiet we can offer and no doubt those people will receive a warm friendly West Highland welcome.

Failing that, what can we do?

The community along the west shore of Loch Fyne pulled together to hold a coffee morning on Saturday April 2.

A tried and tested method of raising funds, it was a great success. Members of West Lochfyneside Parish Church worked alongside Inveraray Community Council and people from the villages of Furnace, Minard, Lochgair and Inveraray, while charities such as First Aid 4 Gambia and the Royal British Legion Scotland Inveraray branch got together to help out.

Local businesses provided raffle prizes, scones, cakes, sandwiches and helpers. This was a real community event, supported by many residents and visitors.

The event, in Inveraray Church Hall, raised more than £1,100, with more to be added from the children of Furnace Primary School, who held a Sunflower Search on Mother’s Day.

The organisers thank everyone who turned up to help and everyone who attended or passed on donations. Well done everyone.

PICS:

The coffee morning fundraiser was a joint effort. From left: Al Rodden, Inveraray Community Council; Bill Nelson of First Aid 4 Gambia and Reverend Dorothy Wallace, minister of the West Lochfyneside parishes. 51_a14Inveraray_Ukraine01

The hall was packed for an important cause. 51_a14Inveraray_Ukraine02

Emma and Robert Irons travelled from Furnace to support the fundraiser. 51_a14Inveraray_Ukraine03