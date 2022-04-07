‘Pilgrimage’ series begins this week

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Mid Argyll will take a starring role in a new BBC TV series beginning this week alongside celebrities including Scarlett Moffatt and Laurence Lewellyn-Bowen.

As featured last month in the Argyllshire Advertiser, ‘Pilgrimage: The Road to the Scottish Isles’ follows seven celebrities – Will Bayley, Scarlett Moffat, Monty Panesar, Louisa Clein, Laurence Lewellyn-Bowen, Shazia Mirza and Nick Hewer – on a 15-day pilgrimage through Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland in the footsteps of St Columba.

On their way last September, they enjoyed the hospitality of the people of Knapdale after sailing from Ireland.

The pilgrims, of different faiths and none, were welcomed into South Knapdale Parish Church at Achahoish then visited Columba’s Cave near Ellary before heading northward up the coast.

The first hour-long episode of Pilgrimage: The Road to the Scottish Isles, in which the pilgrims meet and spend time on Columba’s trail in Ireland, will be shown on BBC2 on Friday April 8, then the following two Fridays. All episodes will be available straight after on iPlayer.