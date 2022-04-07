Stevie’s on the road again for Easter

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Stevie McCormick is heading back out on the Easter trail in aid of the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

Motorbike enthusiast Stevie will join other bikers for the 2022 Easter Egg Run on Easter Sunday, April 17.

After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the Easter Egg Run will start at Glasgow Green and make its way to the Royal Hospital for Children via the city centre, where an enthusiastic welcome awaits the riders.

For more than four decades, thousands of families have enjoyed this event, where hundreds of bikers ride through the streets of Glasgow in a mile-long convoy of colour, noise and smiles in support of young patients.

Departing at 11am, the route takes in the Broomielaw before crossing the ‘Squinty Bridge’. Bikers then head up Govan Road to the front of the Royal Hospital for Children and on to Braehead Shopping Centre car park and the finishing point.

Stevie has supported the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity for more than a decade and has raised thousands in that time – and not even a global pandemic could stop him from raising money despite the bike ride being called off.

He explained: ‘I managed to raise £250 last year from family and friends.’

Stevie added: ‘This year I hope to raise sponsorship through my Just Giving web page and a morning at the Riverside filling station, to make up for two years without the Easter Egg Run.’

Look out for Stevie and his bike at the Riverside this weekend and feel free to donate.

Money raised in the past has helped fund medical equipment, pioneering research, innovative play programmes and family support services at the hospital.

You can also sponsor Stevie by visiting the Just Giving website and searching ‘Stephen’s 2022 easteregg run’ and go to the page with the daffodils pictured.

Stevie, left, and fellow biker and Easter Egg Run supporter James McGuire – all set for fundraising at the Riverside before the Easter Sunday run. no_a14EasterEggRun01