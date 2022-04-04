Your Pictures – April 1, 2022

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Taken just across Loch Fyne from Tarbert, this week’s featured photo was submitted by a reader from Cowal – too modest to be named, sadly – from the site of the controversial ‘ark’ on the hills above Tighnabruaich.

The sculpture of Noah’s Ark was built – without planning consent, though later permitted – to provoke thought about the climate crisis by local environmentalist and woodworker David Blair.

The sculpture has been featured many times in this and other publications, but the site on which it sits is stunning, and the photographer was standing close to the ark for the photograph.

To the left is the Isle of Bute, with Tighnabruaich and Kames on the opposite side of the Kyles of Bute. The island of Inchmarnock can be seen in the distance to the left, with Kintyre visible in the right hand distance.

Send your favourite photographs for publication to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk