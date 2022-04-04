Sustainable living ideas create a buzz in Tayvallich
More than 100 people attended Tayvallich’s first sustainable living pop-up event on Saturday April 2.
Visitors and villagers sampled local produce, exchanged ideas, swapped seeds, bought and swapped second-hand garments and repaired clothes at the event held at the village hall.
Locally made household goods and toiletries were on sale alongside artisan bread made in the village and pork products from the neighbouring Keills peninsula. The owners and the chef from the Tayvallich Inn handed out free samples of their home cooking featuring local ingredients including Murray’s salmon and Little Keills pork.
A Tayvallich resident attending the event said: ‘There was such a great vibe, people chatting about everything from renewable energy, laundry, repairs and growing veg – so many ideas and such a lot of enthusiasm.’
PIC
no_a14TayvallichPopUp01. Tayvallich Village Hall was set up to host a wide variety of eco-living stalls