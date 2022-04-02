Mid Argyll clubs enjoy shinty success

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

All the goals came in the second half as Inveraray beat Oban Celtic 3-0 at Ganavan in shinty’s Mowi National Division.

Depleted due to Covid and injuries, Inveraray held Celtic in a goalless first-half.

A more promising start to the second half from Inveraray saw the deadlock broken as Craig Taylor put Inveraray ahead on 50 minutes. The goal settled the Royal Burgh side, and Lewis Montgomery added a brace on 60 and 70 minutes.

In Mowi South Division 2, Kilmory ran out 4-0 winners against a young Oban Celtic second team at sun-drenched MacRae Park, Lochgilphead.

Goals from Sandy Leiper on 33 minutes and three by Alex Cunningham (37, 50 and 80 minutes) sealed the points for the Kilmory.

The home side enjoyed a good first half and would be disappointed with a return of just two goals. Play was more scrappy in the second period but Kilmory managed to close out the match.

The club thanks Crinan Construction for sponsoring the match and all the supporters who came out to watch.

In the same division, Inveraray and Bute juniors drew 2-2 at the Winterton.

Bute started the match strongly, using their pace and youth to advantage. It did not take long for Craig Speirs to gave the islanders the lead on six minutes, rifling home from the angle.

Two minutes later Inveraray were level, Neil Campbell showing scoring from 12 yards.

Bute again took the lead in the 15th minute when Aray failed to clear and Aiden McGregor took advantage.

The home side settled into the game after that setback and started to play some decent shinty, though, despite creating numerous chances, the sides went into half time with the score 2-1 to Bute.

Inveraray started the second half the better of the two sides, giving the youthful Bute side problems settling.

With Inveraray pressing it took until the 74th minute for the equaliser to arrive; Neil Campbell again driving the ball home. Bute pressed to find a winner but the Inveraray backline held firm.

In the Women’s Camanachd Association Mowi South Division 2, Dunadd Camanachd scored three goals in either half to defeat Uddingston 6-1 at St Ambrose High School in an excellent advert for women’s shinty – both teams fielding young players with a bright future ahead.

Dunadd looked slightly nervy starting their first game of the season but a well-taken goal from Eilidh Cameron settled the team.

The next 10 minutes were end-to-end but the Dunadd defence stayed strong with some excellent saves from stand-in goalie Laurene Cameron.

At the other end Eilidh E Cameron (Jnr) was tenacious and set up Dunadd’s second as she slotted the ball to Rhian McCuaig, who finished superbly for her first goal for the club.

Uddingston, though were not going to give up and, after a spell of pressure, Christie Robertson struck an excellent shot straight in the top corner.

Dunadd didn’t let heads go down. After some excellent play on the wing, Alice Adair found striker Eilidh Cameron whose shot was judged to be kicked away by the goalie.

Cameron didn’t hesitate from the spot and finished low to the goalie’s left.

In the second half Dunadd’s experience started to show as they settled into the game.

McCuaig completed her brace, Nicola Smyth finished from close in and Cameron went on to get her hat-trick.

That winning feeling – Kilmory’s Sandy Leiper in their match against Oban Celtic juniors. Photo: Andrew Sinclair. no_a13ShintyKil_ObCelt01_Sinclair