News from the districts – April 01, 2022

Cairndow

Fyne Ales has struck gold in a prestigious industry awards scheme.

One of the Cairndow-based brewery’s best-selling products, Hurricane Jack, won gold at this year’s national SIBA (Society of Independent Brewers) Independent Beer Awards.

The fruity blonde ale advanced to the national finals after topping the Scottish cask heats in 2021, seeing off stiff competition to be named the UK’s best cask bitter up to 4.4 per cent.

Hurricane Jack is brewed using US Amarillo and Cascade hops. First brewed in 2010 along with its partner brew Vital Spark, Fyne Ales describes Hurricane Jack’s flavour as ‘a biscuity malt with balanced sweet citrus and smooth floral flavours and a lightly bitter finish’.

Fyne Ales has a long history of success at the awards across cask, keg and bottle and can, with this year’s national gold rounding out an impressive haul of trophies in the 2021/22 season.

Neil Walker, chair of judges at the awards, said: ‘Massive congratulations to all of this year’s finalists. Not only did we see a huge sixty percent increase in entries compared to last year but the quality of entries was genuinely astounding, with some truly inspiring businesses in the running.’

Inveraray

A special fundraising coffee morning is to be held in Inveraray for the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) and Red Cross campaigns to help Ukrainian refugees.

As well as delicious coffee, tea and cakes, look out for a raffle, tombola and…haircuts.

You’ll have to go along to discover where the haircuts fit in to a morning filled with fun for a great cause.

It all happens at Inveraray church hall on Saturday April 2 between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

Cowal

Peter Baxter, curator of Benmore Botanic Garden near Loch Eck has been awarded Royal Horticultural Society Associate of Honour 2022 for outstanding services to horticulture.

The title is given for life, with just 100 people holding the award at any one time.

With over 20 years’ experience as curator at Benmore – run by the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh (RBGE), Peter has undertaken significant fieldwork in Bhutan, Chile, Japan, Australia and North America and successfully introduced considerable numbers of conservation plants to Benmore and widely within RBGE’s Living Collection.

A major achievement has been the successful restoration of the Victorian fernery at Benmore, initially constructed in 1870s. The transformation of this exceptional construction has created a major new focus in the garden.

It is a unique building in a remarkable setting, occupying a remote site at Benmore, on a steep south-west facing hillside, with a cliff on the eastern side forming an integral part of the structure. The ferns on display are from many parts of the world, all from temperate or warm temperate regions.

He has overseen the successful fundraising and restoration of the Grade A-listed Golden Gates, initially made in Berlin in 1870 for the then owner of Benmore, the sugar refiner and philanthropist James Duncan. Today, they sit resplendent as the entrance from Glen Massan to Benmore House.

Benmore Botanic Garden specialises in plants from cool and wet temperature regions, particularly from the Himalaya, Bhutan, Japan, Chile and western USA.

Rhododendrons, conifers and ferns are well represented throughout the garden.

It is home to the 150-year-old Redwood avenue, one of the finest entrances to any botanic garden. The Benmore team works hard maintaining and developing Benmore and their support is greatly appreciated by Peter.