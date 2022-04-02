Ash trees sought for woodwork showcase

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A project highlighting an endangered native tree species is looking for help from woodland owners.

Woodworkers are on the hunt for a fallen large ash tree that could be turned into a showcase piece of furniture as part of a scheme to highlight the threat to this native species.

The trees are threatened by ash dieback disease, a fungus that is endangering woodlands throughout the UK.

Led by the Scottish Furniture Makers Association, the project aims to create showcase pieces from a mighty ash or series of ash trees which would act as a centrepiece of a travelling show next year.

Tom Addy from the Scottish Furniture Makers Association said: ‘The storms over the winter have been pretty devastating for many. What we are hoping to do is turn some of what nature dealt us into a positive.

‘We would like to hear from woodland owners who think they may have a suitable ash that we could use to promote the hardwood sector.’

Scottish Forestry’s forest industries advisor Ros Wardman added: ‘As part of the project all the stages from finding the tree, to processing, milling, drying, selecting makers, and creating the furniture, will be fully documented. It’s a great way to showcase Scottish workmanship at its finest.

‘A strong element of the show will be to educate the public about ash dieback and other tree diseases affecting the hardwood sector.

‘If we can find a grand tree, it would be a fitting and productive end to a tree that was brought down prematurely by the storms, or about to felled because of the disease.’

Woodland owners who think they may have a large ash or ash strands affected by the storms should contact the Scottish Furniture Makers Association on info@scottishfurnituremakers.org.uk