Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – April 1, 2022

Easing pain

There are people all over Argyll and much further beyond who just want to help ease the suffering of the Ukrainian people.

Well done to everyone who has opened their hearts, homes and wallets to people in desperate need.

We highlight the generosity of the people of Tayvallich this week as an example of the warmth and kindness being shown across the region.

Let us hope the situation in Ukraine eases in coming days and weeks, for the sake of the people.

Not again…

A wee bit of local knowledge goes a long way. If the national vaccination appointment system had run their letters and mailing list past local people, these daft errors would quickly have been spotted and rectified.

As it is, local healthcare providers are left picking up the pieces and apologising – again) – for a remote admin error.

The system was centralised to ease the pressure on GP practices, which were getting £12-odd per jab from the government and doing the job nicely. After it was centralised, the problems began. Money has been wasted and needless anxiety caused.

Overall the vaccination programme has been successful, but largely in spite of inefficient admin.