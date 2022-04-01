Argyll charges ahead with high-voltage plan

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Argyll could become the nation’s supply hub for electric vehicle charging in an innovative new venture between Argyll and Bute Council and renewable energy firms.

From Campbeltown to Loch Awe, the hills of Argyll are punctuated by wind turbines, producing green energy for the whole of the UK.

Other than community funding for villages closest to these installations and payments to landowners, the region sees little financial gain from hosting the structures.

Now, though, practical benefits could be closer than ever.

In partnership with German-owned renewable energy firm Esisteinwitz Gesellschaft, trading in the UK as Upwind Ltd, Argyll and Bute Council is pioneering a mobile electric vehicle charging project.

Rather than having to invest in expensive fixed charging points, the scheme, provisionally dubbed ‘Flying Sparks’ involves a ‘mobile charging solution’ consisting of a 2.5 MWh mega-battery system mounted on an articulated electric lorry.

The battery would plug into specially-constructed charging points connected to dedicated wind turbines, with charging taking 24 hours.

Fully-loaded, the mobile unit would travel to designated points around Argyll and Bute, allowing up to 10 cars to charge at any time, and around 50 in total before heading back for a top-up.

Requiring simply a flatbed trailer, the transportation of the mega-battery is interesting Argyll hauliers, with some larger operators looking into purchasing electric tractor units specifically for this job.

With wind energy on tap – much of the time, at least – and locally produced, charging costs are expected to be significantly lower than existing methods.

A spokesperson for Argyll and Bute Council said: ‘The basic idea is that this simplifies the charging process and broadens our options.

‘It will allow the council to better utilise electric vehicles, providing cost savings while saving the planet.

‘For residents and visitors, it will make planning journeys so much easier and stress-free, rather than wondering how far you will get before your battery runs out.

‘The rota for Flying Sparks has clearly yet to be finalised – though we expect it to very much utilise the same sites as mobile post offices and banks around the region.’

A number of firms operating Argyll wind farms have expressed an interest, and a pilot scheme is expected to be in place by April 1, 2023.

Esisteinwitz Gesellschaft chief executive Olaf Prilo sees huge potential for the scheme. ‘You have wind to spare,’ he said, ‘so why not use this directly, rather than sending electricity to the grid. Just roll up to the turbine, plug in and charge up the battery.’

His firm is currently researching the development of the necessary equipment to enable clean, renewable energy to be utilised in vehicle charging.

Mr Prilo concluded: ‘There is absolutely no reason why the Argyll and Bute region could not become the Saudi Arabia of electricity.’